Tragedy Strikes: Four Teens Drown in Jharkhand River

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, four teenagers drowned in the Mayurakshi River while taking a bath. Their absence led to a search by family members and police, who later recovered their bodies. The teens were students from St Joseph School, Dumka, and had recently passed their matriculation examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:57 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Mayurakshi River, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The unfortunate event took place at the Bapupur bank under the jurisdiction of the Jama police station on Thursday afternoon. The teenagers, aged between 16 and 17, did not return home, prompting a frantic search by their families.

According to Officer-in-Charge Ajeet Kumar of the Jama police station, the families and police discovered the teenagers' belongings near the riverbank around 3:30 PM. Sub Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar Mahto reported that all four bodies have now been recovered and will undergo postmortem examination.

