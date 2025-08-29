Yogi Adityanath's Mission to Preserve India's Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently made an inspection visit to Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, focusing on the preservation of rare manuscripts under the National Mission for Manuscripts.

This marks Adityanath's third visit, where he urged for accelerating the preservation process, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding India's cultural heritage.

During his tour, the Chief Minister also assessed progress at the historic Saraswati Bhavan Library, reiterating the administration's resolve to protect cultural legacies for future generations.

