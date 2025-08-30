The Ayyappa Controversy: Devotion vs. Commercial Interests

In a recent statement, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan criticized the organization of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, alleging it is being used as a commercial enterprise by the state government to capitalize on the religious devotion of Lord Ayyappa followers.

Rajasekharan, a former BJP state president, highlighted the introduction of privilege cards for significant donations, arguing this indicates a shift towards transforming Sabarimala into a commercial hub, sparking wider political contention.

The controversy has drawn mixed reactions as the Kerala government's intent to monetize the event clashes with opposition from BJP and Congress, while the Nair Service Society supports the government's initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)