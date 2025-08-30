Left Menu

The Ayyappa Controversy: Devotion vs. Commercial Interests

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan criticized the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event for allegedly prioritizing commercial interests over the faith of Lord Ayyappa's devotees. The issuance of privilege cards for donations suggests a monetized approach, sparking opposition from BJP amid defense by the Kerala government and Nair Service Society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:52 IST
The Ayyappa Controversy: Devotion vs. Commercial Interests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan criticized the organization of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, alleging it is being used as a commercial enterprise by the state government to capitalize on the religious devotion of Lord Ayyappa followers.

Rajasekharan, a former BJP state president, highlighted the introduction of privilege cards for significant donations, arguing this indicates a shift towards transforming Sabarimala into a commercial hub, sparking wider political contention.

The controversy has drawn mixed reactions as the Kerala government's intent to monetize the event clashes with opposition from BJP and Congress, while the Nair Service Society supports the government's initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

 United States
2
Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Misconduct Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil

Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Misconduct Allegations Against MLA Ma...

 India
3
Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

Notorious Fugitive Nabbed: The Capture of Delhi's Elusive Robbery Suspect

 India
4
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025