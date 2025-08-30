Left Menu

Parliament to Embrace Timeless Culture with Puri Rath Yatra Wheels

The proposal to install three wheels from the Puri Rath Yatra chariots in the Parliament premises has been accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This initiative highlights Odisha's cultural and spiritual heritage, marking a significant union of tradition and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, has greenlighted the installation of three significant wheels from Puri's Rath Yatra chariots in the Parliament premises, a senior official confirmed on Saturday. This initiative comes after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) proposed the idea during Birla's visit to the revered temple.

The SJTA expressed gratitude for Birla's acceptance, describing it as an honor to incorporate the iconic wheels as a symbol of Odisha's profound cultural and spiritual legacy. The wheels represent the chariots of Nandighosh, Darpadalan, and Taladwaja, belonging to Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, respectively.

Accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Puri MP Sambit Patra, Birla was formally welcomed by SJTA's chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, at the Lion's Gate. The decommissioned chariot wheels, usually auctioned after being dismantled, will now serve as a lasting tribute to Odisha within the heart of India's governance.

