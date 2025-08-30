Kriti Sanon Steps into Campus: Leading Lady of Women's Footwear

Campus Activewear, a dominant force in India's sports and athleisure footwear industry, has announced a new partnership with National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon as the ambassador for its women's segment. This partnership goes beyond celebrity endorsement; it signifies Campus' strategic vision to shape the future of women's footwear in India.

Kriti Sanon, acclaimed for her bold career choices and multi-faceted roles, symbolizes today's women—dynamic, ambitious, and authentic. From engineering to acting, Sanon's journey reflects determination and style, paralleling the brand's commitment to empowering women's choices in fashion.

The collaboration with Sanon aims to strengthen Campus' leadership in the fast-growing women's sports and athleisure sector. With over 23,000 retail outlets and a significant online presence, Campus is poised to innovate, aligning with Sanon's versatile persona to further cement its influence across India's diverse market.