Maratha Quota Agitation: A Community's Resilient Stand in Mumbai
Thousands of Maratha community members gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to demand reservation in jobs and education. Protestors set up makeshift camps, cooked meals, and performed traditional dances. Traffic was disrupted as protestors blocked roads, demanding better facilities as their agitation continues.
In a dramatic demonstration of resilience, thousands of Maratha community members have converged at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, turning the historic site into a sprawling protest camp. Their demand: reservation in government jobs and education, a cause that has driven them to extraordinary lengths.
Amidst traditional dances and open-air bathing, supporters have brought traffic to a halt, highlighting the community's serious plea for recognition and justice. Estimates suggest that approximately 45,000 protesters have descended upon Mumbai, filling the streets and remaining overnight despite challenges.
Protesters criticized local authorities for inadequate arrangements of water, shelter, and sanitation, illustrating the extent of their resolve. Activist Manoj Jarange leads the indefinite fast, further underscoring the community's commitment to achieving their aims.
