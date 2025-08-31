Maratha Quota Agitation: A Community's Resilient Stand in Mumbai

In a dramatic demonstration of resilience, thousands of Maratha community members have converged at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, turning the historic site into a sprawling protest camp. Their demand: reservation in government jobs and education, a cause that has driven them to extraordinary lengths.

Amidst traditional dances and open-air bathing, supporters have brought traffic to a halt, highlighting the community's serious plea for recognition and justice. Estimates suggest that approximately 45,000 protesters have descended upon Mumbai, filling the streets and remaining overnight despite challenges.

Protesters criticized local authorities for inadequate arrangements of water, shelter, and sanitation, illustrating the extent of their resolve. Activist Manoj Jarange leads the indefinite fast, further underscoring the community's commitment to achieving their aims.