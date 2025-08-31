Tragic Drowning During Ganesh Immersion in Jamnagar
A tragic drowning incident occurred in Jamnagar during Ganesh immersion, claiming the lives of Pritesh Rawal and his two sons. Efforts to recover their bodies were made by the local fire brigade. Authorities encourage using designated ponds for idol immersion to prevent such mishaps.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Jamnagar city as a father and his two sons drowned during the Ganesh immersion festivities on Sunday, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Pritesh Rawal, 36, and his sons Sanjay, 16, and Ansh, 4, met their tragic fate in the afternoon. The unfortunate event underscored the need for safer practices during religious celebrations.
Responding swiftly, a Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) fire brigade team managed to recover their bodies. JMC has highlighted the availability of a specially prepared pond for idol immersions and urged locals to utilize this resource to avoid future accidents.
