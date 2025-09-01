Political Luminaries and Patriotic Tributes Shine at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Festival

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid a visit to Mumbai's revered Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday, engaging in the vibrant 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Goyal prayed and sought blessings by respectfully touching the idol's feet, joining countless devotees in celebration.

Earlier, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and family members made their pilgrimage to Lalbaugcha Raja. Shah partook in the traditional 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh, expressing devotion alongside throngs of attendees gathering during the festivities.

In another display of cultural homage, Pune's Erandwane hosted unique Ganeshotsav celebrations. Aishwarya Jadhav, a local, crafted a Ganesh decoration inspired by 'Operation Sindoor', showcasing replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The decor featured tricolour flags, tanks, and rockets, reflecting a patriotic spirit.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, commencing on August 27, emphasizes Lord Ganesha's significance as the deity of new beginnings and barriers' remover, culminating on Anantha Chaturdashi with prayers, processions, and music lighting up decorated homes and pandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)