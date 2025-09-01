Left Menu

Cultural Custodians Face Identity-Based Challenges During Festive Season

Bengali dhakis and priests face fear and uncertainty during Durga Puja season due to identity-based harassment in BJP-ruled states. Despite lucrative opportunities, many contemplate staying back to avoid linguistic prejudice. Political tensions rise as cultural workers express their plight of navigating security measures in the face of income dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The festive season in Bengal, once a time of joy and cultural exchange, now carries a shadow of dread for dhakis and priests. As Durga Puja approaches, reports of harassment and linguistic prejudice in several BJP-governed states are causing anxiety among these traditional performers.

Migrant workers facing alleged harassment in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan, must decide between potential humiliation and economic uncertainty. Dhaki director Bapi Das confirms receipt of several invitations, driven by financial necessity despite apprehensions of identity-based scrutiny.

Political tensions have risen, with the Trinamool Congress criticizing linguistic hostility and calling for respect towards cultural professionals. Meanwhile, the BJP insists on the routine nature of stringent security checks. Still, the struggle for dignity and economic survival persists for Bengal's cultural emissaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

