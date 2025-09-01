Cultural Custodians Face Identity-Based Challenges During Festive Season

The festive season in Bengal, once a time of joy and cultural exchange, now carries a shadow of dread for dhakis and priests. As Durga Puja approaches, reports of harassment and linguistic prejudice in several BJP-governed states are causing anxiety among these traditional performers.

Migrant workers facing alleged harassment in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan, must decide between potential humiliation and economic uncertainty. Dhaki director Bapi Das confirms receipt of several invitations, driven by financial necessity despite apprehensions of identity-based scrutiny.

Political tensions have risen, with the Trinamool Congress criticizing linguistic hostility and calling for respect towards cultural professionals. Meanwhile, the BJP insists on the routine nature of stringent security checks. Still, the struggle for dignity and economic survival persists for Bengal's cultural emissaries.

