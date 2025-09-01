Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Transforming Intent to Action in Indian Consumer Behavior

SPJIMR WISE Tech Centre's white paper unveils the disparity between Indian consumers' stated sustainable product preferences and their actual purchases. Despite 84% expressing support, only 27% regularly buy sustainably. The study explores the factors behind this 'intent-action gap' and proposes solutions for mainstream sustainable consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST
Bridging the Gap: Transforming Intent to Action in Indian Consumer Behavior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent white paper by SPJIMR WISE Tech Centre highlights a disconcerting gap between Indian consumers' intentions and actions regarding sustainable purchases.

While 84% proclaim a preference for sustainable products, just 27% consistently turn that into action. Barriers such as price, availability, and trust issues impede progress.

Strategically, overcoming these challenges demands collaboration between business and policymakers to make sustainable choices widespread in the Indian market.

TRENDING

1
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States
3
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
4
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025