Bridging the Gap: Transforming Intent to Action in Indian Consumer Behavior
SPJIMR WISE Tech Centre's white paper unveils the disparity between Indian consumers' stated sustainable product preferences and their actual purchases. Despite 84% expressing support, only 27% regularly buy sustainably. The study explores the factors behind this 'intent-action gap' and proposes solutions for mainstream sustainable consumption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:25 IST
A recent white paper by SPJIMR WISE Tech Centre highlights a disconcerting gap between Indian consumers' intentions and actions regarding sustainable purchases.
While 84% proclaim a preference for sustainable products, just 27% consistently turn that into action. Barriers such as price, availability, and trust issues impede progress.
Strategically, overcoming these challenges demands collaboration between business and policymakers to make sustainable choices widespread in the Indian market.
