Left Menu

Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Uniting Devotees for Sabarimala's Future

The Travancore Devaswom Board is organizing the Global Ayyappa Sangamam to engage devotees worldwide in Sabarimala's development. The masterplan will be showcased at the event, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as chief patron. Sponsorship will fund the Rs 4 crore budget initiative, drawing opinions and partnerships from global devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:45 IST
Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Uniting Devotees for Sabarimala's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board on Monday announced its initiative to host the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, aimed at gathering devotees from around the world to contribute to the development plans for Sabarimala.

The masterplan, recognized by official authorities, is set to be presented during the event, which will witness participation from key state leaders, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan designated as the chief patron.

The event's Rs 4 crore budget will be supported through sponsorships and aims to disseminate Sabarimala's spiritual heritage globally. Registration has begun via the Sabarimala virtual queue portal, as organizers seek to garner opinions and partnerships from international devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

 India
2
Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

 Global
3
Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

 India
4
JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025