Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Uniting Devotees for Sabarimala's Future

The Travancore Devaswom Board on Monday announced its initiative to host the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, aimed at gathering devotees from around the world to contribute to the development plans for Sabarimala.

The masterplan, recognized by official authorities, is set to be presented during the event, which will witness participation from key state leaders, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan designated as the chief patron.

The event's Rs 4 crore budget will be supported through sponsorships and aims to disseminate Sabarimala's spiritual heritage globally. Registration has begun via the Sabarimala virtual queue portal, as organizers seek to garner opinions and partnerships from international devotees.

