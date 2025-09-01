Stellar Showcase: India's Space Journey Unveiled at Indore's ISRO Exhibition

Indore's Symbiosis University became a hub for space enthusiasts as it hosted the 'ISRO Exhibition 2025 – From Earth to the Stars,' a collaborative effort between the university and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The event highlighted India's trailblazing space achievements and cutting-edge technology.

The exhibition, marking National Space Day, showcased iconic satellite models like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan, attracting over 10,000 visitors, including students and science enthusiasts. With free entry, attendees engaged in various contests and educational displays, exploring India's space journey up close.

Experts from ISRO, including senior scientists, were present to guide and inspire participants, emphasizing the importance of science and technology in daily life and national pride. The exhibition concluded with a valedictory ceremony, celebrating student achievements and inspiring future innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)