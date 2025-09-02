French Star Gerard Depardieu to Face Trial: Allegations by Actress Charlotte Arnould
French actress Charlotte Arnould has alleged that Gerard Depardieu, a prominent French film star, raped her. The Paris prosecutor's office has not confirmed the trial. Arnould, a vocal figure in the #MeToo movement, initially dropped the case, but it was reopened in 2020, leading to Depardieu's formal investigation in 2022.
French actress Charlotte Arnould has claimed that famed movie star Gerard Depardieu raped her, and the case is now expected to go to trial. The accusations first emerged in 2018, but the case was initially dropped before being reopened in 2020. Depardieu was formally investigated in 2022.
Arnould alleges that the assaults occurred at Depardieu's Paris residence. Despite his reputation as a leading figure in French cinema, Depardieu has faced numerous sexual assault allegations that have tarnished his public image. He fervently denies Arnould's claims, with his lawyer describing them as fabricated during an earlier trial.
Arnould, an ardent advocate for the #MeToo movement in France, expressed her relief and determination for justice on social media. The trial will further scrutinize the actions of Depardieu, who was previously sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison term for assaulting two women on a film set.
