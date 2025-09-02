Reviving Dogri: A Legacy Asset for Global Integration

Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently emphasized the importance of recognizing Dogri language as a vital legacy asset. Speaking at the Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture, Singh argued against viewing Dogri as a liability, instead advocating for its promotion through modern media and educational curricula.

The minister highlighted that aligning the Dogra cultural legacy with India's global trajectory is essential. He pointed out that embracing contemporary trends and connecting Dogri with livelihood opportunities could lead to the sustainability of Dogra culture and pride.

Singh also stressed the role of the National Education Policy 2020 in offering students greater subject choice, urging them to explore agri-startups and other innovative avenues. Additionally, he highlighted the potential of local bio-resources and traditional crafts under government initiatives to boost economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

