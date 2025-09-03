Ju Ae: North Korea's Emerging Future Leader
Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is emerging as a potential successor. Her public appearances alongside her father, including diplomatic meetings and military parades, signal her growing prominence in the regime. Analysts believe she could be the next leader of North Korea.
Kim Ju Ae, the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has captured global attention by making her international debut in Beijing. Analysts now regard her as a prime contender for North Korea's future leadership role.
Ju Ae was first brought to public attention in 2013 when former American basketball player Dennis Rodman inadvertently disclosed her existence. As she began making appearances at key military events and diplomatic meetings, state media have increasingly highlighted her stature with approving tones.
Most recently, Ju Ae accompanied Kim Jong Un to Beijing, marking a significant step forward in her public profile. Observers believe these orchestrated appearances underscore her potential as North Korea's next supreme leader, reflecting the strategic maneuvering within the isolated regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
