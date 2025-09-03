Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Festival Procession in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when an SUV driven by a drunk individual ploughed into a religious procession, resulting in three fatalities and 22 injuries. The incident happened during the Ganesh idol immersion festival. The driver has been arrested, and the government has announced compensation for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Festival Procession in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inebriated driver caused a devastating accident in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, when his SUV crashed into a religious procession, killing three and injuring 22. The tragedy unfolded late Tuesday night during the Ganesh idol immersion festival in Jurudand village under Bagicha police jurisdiction, authorities confirmed.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of Vipin Prajapati, 17, Arvind Kerketta, 19, and Khirovati Yadav, 32, while others sustained severe injuries. The critically injured were transported to Ambikapur medical college for urgent care, while local health facilities attended to the rest.

The vehicle's driver, identified as Sukhsagar Vaishnav, 40, was intoxicated and has been taken into custody. As the investigation commences, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended condolences and declared financial aid for the bereaved and injured families, ensuring their access to necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

 United States
2
Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

 Global
3
Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

 Global
4
Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025