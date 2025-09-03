Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Festival Procession in Chhattisgarh
A tragic accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when an SUV driven by a drunk individual ploughed into a religious procession, resulting in three fatalities and 22 injuries. The incident happened during the Ganesh idol immersion festival. The driver has been arrested, and the government has announced compensation for the victims.
An inebriated driver caused a devastating accident in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, when his SUV crashed into a religious procession, killing three and injuring 22. The tragedy unfolded late Tuesday night during the Ganesh idol immersion festival in Jurudand village under Bagicha police jurisdiction, authorities confirmed.
The tragic incident claimed the lives of Vipin Prajapati, 17, Arvind Kerketta, 19, and Khirovati Yadav, 32, while others sustained severe injuries. The critically injured were transported to Ambikapur medical college for urgent care, while local health facilities attended to the rest.
The vehicle's driver, identified as Sukhsagar Vaishnav, 40, was intoxicated and has been taken into custody. As the investigation commences, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended condolences and declared financial aid for the bereaved and injured families, ensuring their access to necessary support.
