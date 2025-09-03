Landslide Halts Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
A landslide on Wednesday blocked the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. No casualties were reported as no pilgrims were present. Authorities evacuated officials as a precautionary measure. The pilgrimage has been suspended for nine days, leaving the Katra base camp deserted.
A significant landslide occurred on Wednesday, obstructing the path of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, according to officials. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the path was devoid of pilgrims at the time of the incident.
The landslide transpired at Sammar Point, effectively blocking access to the revered shrine. In response to the ongoing heavy rainfall and potential landslide threats, authorities have evacuated official accommodations as a safety measure.
This marks the ninth consecutive day that the pilgrimage has been on hold, resulting in the Katra base camp being nearly abandoned without the usual influx of devotees. Efforts are underway to clear the debris from the track.
