Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangamam amid Political Controversy

The Kerala High Court has taken up a public interest petition that questions the Travancore Devaswom Board's decision to organize the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pamba, near Sabarimala. The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, alleges the event is a covert political assembly under the guise of a religious gathering dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

In its defense, the Travancore Devaswom Board stated that the Sangamam seeks to promote Sabarimala as an esteemed global pilgrimage center, advocating the principles of 'Thathwamasi' which focuses on harmony and unity among people. The event is deemed significant as it coincides with the board's platinum jubilee.

The court requested clarity on the sponsorship origins, emphasizing the necessity of credible sources. It urged the TDB to comply with its statutory obligations as per the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950. The case is set for further hearing on September 9.