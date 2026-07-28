Pop Star D4vd Faces Trial Over Teenage Tragedy

David Anthony Burke, known as indie pop artist D4vd, will stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom he allegedly killed to protect his career. Prosecutors argue financial motives were involved, supported by evidence including DNA and crime-scene items. Burke maintains his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 02:32 IST
Pop Star D4vd Faces Trial Over Teenage Tragedy
  • Country:
  • United States

Indie pop artist David Anthony Burke, alias D4vd, is set to face trial for the alleged murder of his teenage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A Los Angeles court found sufficient evidence for a jury to determine Burke's fate, citing motives tied to protecting his thriving music career.

Prosecutors argue that Burke killed Hernandez, 14, to silence her threats of exposing their relationship. DNA evidence and crime-scene objects, including a body found in his Tesla, link Burke to the crime. His rapid rise to fame via TikTok and a lucrative music deal are seen as potential motives for the alleged murder.

Despite the charges of first-degree murder and other offenses, Burke denies all allegations, with his attorney asserting the evidence will show his innocence. The trial will weigh the impact of his artistic success against the alleged intents behind this shocking case.

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