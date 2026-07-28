Global Health Alerts: Pollution, Pharma Setbacks, and Cyclosporiasis Outbreaks

The operations of French-British oil company Perenco in Congo are reportedly exposing local communities to health risks such as respiratory illnesses, according to a recent Human Rights Watch report. Perenco's facilities, which deliver 19,500 barrels of oil daily, represent the country's solitary oil production source.

AstraZeneca's second-quarter profits have soared, alleviating fears about its drug pipeline. Despite a recent trial setback, the pharmaceutical giant remains optimistic about its 2030 revenue goals, driven by strong demand for cancer and rare disease treatments.

Meanwhile, central Mexico's produce industry faces scrutiny as the U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak widens. The outbreak, linked to iceberg lettuce supplied to major retailers and restaurants, continues to raise public health concerns as cases increase.