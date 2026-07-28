Tensions Rise: Casualties Mount as Eastern Ukraine Faces Deadly Strikes

In a series of deadly strikes on Monday, Russian forces targeted front-line towns in eastern Ukraine, causing widespread devastation. According to officials, at least seven individuals were killed and over 20 injured due to the attacks.

In the conflict-heavy Donetsk Region, prosecutors confirmed that three people lost their lives in areas near the city of Kostiantynivka. While Russia recently announced the capture of this city, Ukrainian authorities refute any claims of it changing hands. Nearby Kramatorsk also saw fatalities as its strategic significance makes it a fortress city for Ukraine's defense.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported three deaths and six injuries amid over 50 drone and artillery assaults. The Belgorod Region in Russia witnessed a Ukrainian drone hitting a commercial building, resulting in one death and two injuries.