Tensions Rise: Casualties Mount as Eastern Ukraine Faces Deadly Strikes

Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine resulted in seven deaths and over 20 injuries. The Donetsk Region, where heavy fighting occurs, suffered significant losses, while attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Belgorod Regions added to the toll. Despite claims of control, Ukraine denies losing key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 02:31 IST
Tensions Rise: Casualties Mount as Eastern Ukraine Faces Deadly Strikes
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In a series of deadly strikes on Monday, Russian forces targeted front-line towns in eastern Ukraine, causing widespread devastation. According to officials, at least seven individuals were killed and over 20 injured due to the attacks.

In the conflict-heavy Donetsk Region, prosecutors confirmed that three people lost their lives in areas near the city of Kostiantynivka. While Russia recently announced the capture of this city, Ukrainian authorities refute any claims of it changing hands. Nearby Kramatorsk also saw fatalities as its strategic significance makes it a fortress city for Ukraine's defense.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported three deaths and six injuries amid over 50 drone and artillery assaults. The Belgorod Region in Russia witnessed a Ukrainian drone hitting a commercial building, resulting in one death and two injuries.

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