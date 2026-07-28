Marvel and Apple TV Unveil Exciting Projects at Comic-Con 2023

Marvel Studios and Apple TV captivated audiences at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with exciting new projects. Marvel introduced 'Ghost Rider' and 'Black Panther 3,' featuring a fresh T'Challa. Apple TV teased 'Matchbox The Movie' with a nostalgic touch. Meanwhile, Sarajevo Film Festival honors Diego Luna, and NBCUniversal partners with YouTube Premium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 02:28 IST
Marvel and Apple TV Unveil Exciting Projects at Comic-Con 2023
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Marvel Studios and Apple TV made a significant impact at the San Diego Comic-Con, thrilling audiences with their latest announcements and trailers. During the event, Marvel unveiled projects like 'Ghost Rider,' starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and the highly anticipated 'Black Panther 3,' which will see David Jonsson take on the role of a new T'Challa. This film is set to release on December 15, 2028. In addition, Apple TV stoked excitement with its Comic-Con debut for 'Matchbox The Movie,' offering fans a first look at a high-octane adventure inspired by the classic miniature toy cars.

In other entertainment news, the Sarajevo Film Festival will honor Mexican actor Diego Luna and Iranian Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The festival director Jovan Marjanovic expressed admiration for Luna's impactful contributions to contemporary cinema. Furthermore, NBCUniversal has struck a major deal with Google's YouTube, ensuring that the Peacock streaming service is available to YouTube Premium subscribers. This move, starting in early 2027, represents Peacock's most extensive distribution partnership.

Additionally, the vibrant culture of Comic-Con was alive and well with creative cosplayers braving the heat to showcase their elaborate costumes. Meanwhile, French broadcaster Canal+ announced a substantial €980 million investment in French and European cinema by 2028, their largest commitment to date, reigniting their dedication to the industry.

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