The Waning World of Languages and Amazon's Stellar Satellite Leap

A new study reveals a dramatic reduction in the number of languages spoken worldwide. Researchers employed mathematical models along with anthropology and linguistics insights to trace the history of global languages back to the Holocene epoch, finding a once-vast linguistic diversity now reduced to around 7,500 languages.

Historically, the number of languages was believed to be much higher, with tens of thousands of languages spoken during the first millennium BC through the first millennium AD. Today, just a handful of languages dominate globally, highlighting a significant cultural shift over millennia.

In a separate development, Amazon is stepping into the satellite communications arena with their proposal of a vast network of 5,105 satellites. The aim is to offer direct-to-device voice and data connectivity beyond terrestrial cellular reach, with satellite launches set to commence in 2028.