Entertainment Buzz: Hollywood Deals, Regrettable Arrests, and Star Trials
The entertainment world sees a 'Call of Duty' film deal, Graham Linehan's arrest, Amanda Seyfried's new role, and Gerard Depardieu facing rape trial. 'Ketamine Queen' pleads in Matthew Perry's case, while Cardi B wins a lawsuit. Disney settles a data claim, and Kathryn Bigelow highlights nuclear threats in Venice.
Paramount has teamed up with Activision Blizzard to create a live-action film based on the 'Call of Duty' video game franchise, ensuring fans the brand's distinctive narrative and style remain intact. The media powerhouse plans to develop, produce, and distribute the film, a significant move in the entertainment industry.
In legal news, 'Father Ted' creator Graham Linehan was detained at Heathrow Airport regarding posts on transgender issues. Concurrently, Gerard Depardieu faces a trial over allegations of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, marking another dark chapter for the French cinema icon.
The Los Angeles so-called 'Ketamine Queen' is set to plead guilty in connection to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's drug-related death. In a different courtroom victory, pop artist Cardi B was acquitted of assault charges. Meanwhile, Disney agreed to a $10 million settlement over accusations of unlawfully collecting children's data on YouTube.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan
Film Team Apologizes for Controversial Dialogue in 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'
Entertainment News Spotlight: From 'Call of Duty' to Venice Film Fest Highlights
Nandita Das Joins Star-Studded Jury at 30th Busan International Film Festival
Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in High-Profile Rape Case