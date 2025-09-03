Heroic Rescue Efforts Save Stranded Dogs from Yamuna Floodwaters

In a remarkable display of compassion and bravery, animal activists have taken it upon themselves to rescue dozens of dogs stranded in floodwaters near the Yamuna River. Led by dedicated activist Fateh, the team has managed to save 37 dogs from perilous conditions over the last two days.

Many of the animals were found injured, pregnant, or as young puppies, highlighting the dire need for swift intervention. Fateh, working closely with the NGO Maa ka Aanchal, has been instrumental in coordinating rescue efforts and transferring the rescued dogs to shelters for essential care.

The relentless efforts of these animal rescuers underscore the importance of community support and swift action in times of crisis. As floodwaters continue to rise, leaving several areas still under threat, these activists remain vigilant, patrolling areas and prioritizing the safety of stranded animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)