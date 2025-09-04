Left Menu

Maharashtra Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government announced that the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai will now be observed on September 8, instead of September 5. This change accommodates the Anant Chaturdashi festivities on September 6, aligning with the local Muslim community's decision to hold their procession on a later date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai, moving it from September 5 to September 8.

This adjustment comes in light of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations on September 6, where Ganesh idols are immersed following processions.

The change, as stated by the General Administration Department, ensures that government offices in Mumbai city and its suburbs will operate normally on September 5, while the rest of the districts will observe the holiday as initially planned. The decision was made to maintain harmony within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

