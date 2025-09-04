Maharashtra Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Mumbai
The Maharashtra government announced that the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai will now be observed on September 8, instead of September 5. This change accommodates the Anant Chaturdashi festivities on September 6, aligning with the local Muslim community's decision to hold their procession on a later date.
The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai, moving it from September 5 to September 8.
This adjustment comes in light of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations on September 6, where Ganesh idols are immersed following processions.
The change, as stated by the General Administration Department, ensures that government offices in Mumbai city and its suburbs will operate normally on September 5, while the rest of the districts will observe the holiday as initially planned. The decision was made to maintain harmony within the region.
