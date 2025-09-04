Unwrapping Elegance: Dermabay's Festive Gift Box Collection

Dermabay, the innovative Indian skincare brand, has introduced an Exclusive Festive Gift Box Collection, aiming to blend scientific skincare solutions with premium packaging this festive season. Launched by Dr. Divneet Kaur and Simran Kaur, the brand targets both corporate entities and individual customers, offering personalization and substantial savings.

For corporate clients, Dermabay provides a 40% discount on bulk orders, with customizable branding options to create unique, memorable gifts. The high-quality skincare products and sophisticated packaging ensure a lasting impression, ideal for rewarding employees or thanking clients.

Individual consumers can also enjoy festive savings of 20–35% on Dermabay's skincare range, allowing them to indulge in luxurious, science-led products. This initiative by Dermabay not only enhances self-care but also strengthens bonds with clients, partners, and loved ones during celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)