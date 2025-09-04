Left Menu

Kerala Unites in Celebration: Onam's Message of Love and Harmony

Kerala leaders including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extend greetings on Onam, emphasizing unity, equality, and prosperity among Malayalis worldwide. The festivities highlight Kerala's enduring legacy and promote a vision of a harmonious, inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:50 IST
Kerala Unites in Celebration: Onam's Message of Love and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have collectively extended warm greetings to Malayalis globally on the eve of Onam, a festival symbolizing unity and equality.

The Governor expressed hopes that the festival, which illuminates every home with festive joy, will further inspire joyous oneness and societal prosperity worldwide. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted Onam's potential to unite Malayalis beyond prejudices, fostering an atmosphere of sharing and brotherhood.

Vijayan urged vigilance against divisive forces, promoting Kerala's unity model. Meanwhile, Satheesan emphasized Onam's role in strengthening community spirit across diverse backgrounds, wishing everyone happiness and resilience for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025