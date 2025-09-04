Kerala Unites in Celebration: Onam's Message of Love and Harmony
Kerala leaders including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extend greetings on Onam, emphasizing unity, equality, and prosperity among Malayalis worldwide. The festivities highlight Kerala's enduring legacy and promote a vision of a harmonious, inclusive society.
Kerala's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have collectively extended warm greetings to Malayalis globally on the eve of Onam, a festival symbolizing unity and equality.
The Governor expressed hopes that the festival, which illuminates every home with festive joy, will further inspire joyous oneness and societal prosperity worldwide. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted Onam's potential to unite Malayalis beyond prejudices, fostering an atmosphere of sharing and brotherhood.
Vijayan urged vigilance against divisive forces, promoting Kerala's unity model. Meanwhile, Satheesan emphasized Onam's role in strengthening community spirit across diverse backgrounds, wishing everyone happiness and resilience for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
