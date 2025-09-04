Big Ben's Renaissance: London's Iconic Clocktower Shines Again

London's celebrated Big Ben clocktower has emerged from a lengthy restoration, gleaming with renewed grandeur. The project, now a contender for the RIBA Stirling Prize, exemplifies a masterful blend of conservation and craftsmanship, enhancing one of the UK's most enduring heritage symbols.

The five-year facelift involved extensive work on the clocktower, with skilled artisans employing traditional techniques in stonemasonry, gilding, and glass cutting. Notably, the clock's blue and gold color scheme was carefully restored, replacing the black coat it wore for many years.

Despite the project's cost doubling from its original estimate, the renovation has been widely praised. It introduced modern updates as well, such as energy-efficient LED bulbs and an elevator installation. This historic structure now stands ready for its future, having preserved its past.