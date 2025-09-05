Farewell to the Maestro: Remembering Giorgio Armani's Legacy
Fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at 91. Tributes pour in from global leaders, fashion stalwarts, and admirers for Armani, who was celebrated for his timeless elegance and innovation. Leaders from Italy and across the fashion industry remember Armani as a visionary who defined modern Italian style.
Giorgio Armani, the legendary fashion designer known for his elegant and timeless style, has died at the age of 91. Fondly referred to as 'King Giorgio,' Armani's career spanned decades, establishing him as a global icon. Tributes have streamed in from dignitaries, fellow designers, and admirers across the globe.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Armani for bringing lustre to Italian fashion, while Film Director Martin Scorsese hailed him as a genuine artist. Fashion designers like Valentino Garavani and Donatella Versace mourn the loss of a friend and pioneer, noting his significant impact on the industry.
Armani's legacy is celebrated internationally, with French luxury group LVMH and Italian President Sergio Mattarella among those acknowledging his enduring contribution to fashion. As the world bids farewell to a master whose elegance and creativity defined an era, his influence is sure to inspire generations to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inauguration of Jai Minesh University Marks Tribute to Tribal Poet Bhairavlal Kala Badal
Australia Contributes AUD 4m to Boost Safe Agricultural Trade in Developing Nations
Unwrapping Elegance: Dermabay's Festive Gift Box Collection
Honoring Fallen Stars: Portugal's Tribute to Jota and Costa
Tributes to a Royal Legacy: The Impact of Raja Vimalendra Mishra