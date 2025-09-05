Farewell to the Maestro: Remembering Giorgio Armani's Legacy

Giorgio Armani, the legendary fashion designer known for his elegant and timeless style, has died at the age of 91. Fondly referred to as 'King Giorgio,' Armani's career spanned decades, establishing him as a global icon. Tributes have streamed in from dignitaries, fellow designers, and admirers across the globe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Armani for bringing lustre to Italian fashion, while Film Director Martin Scorsese hailed him as a genuine artist. Fashion designers like Valentino Garavani and Donatella Versace mourn the loss of a friend and pioneer, noting his significant impact on the industry.

Armani's legacy is celebrated internationally, with French luxury group LVMH and Italian President Sergio Mattarella among those acknowledging his enduring contribution to fashion. As the world bids farewell to a master whose elegance and creativity defined an era, his influence is sure to inspire generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)