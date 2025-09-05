Left Menu

Farewell to the Maestro: Remembering Giorgio Armani's Legacy

Fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at 91. Tributes pour in from global leaders, fashion stalwarts, and admirers for Armani, who was celebrated for his timeless elegance and innovation. Leaders from Italy and across the fashion industry remember Armani as a visionary who defined modern Italian style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:03 IST
Farewell to the Maestro: Remembering Giorgio Armani's Legacy
Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani, the legendary fashion designer known for his elegant and timeless style, has died at the age of 91. Fondly referred to as 'King Giorgio,' Armani's career spanned decades, establishing him as a global icon. Tributes have streamed in from dignitaries, fellow designers, and admirers across the globe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Armani for bringing lustre to Italian fashion, while Film Director Martin Scorsese hailed him as a genuine artist. Fashion designers like Valentino Garavani and Donatella Versace mourn the loss of a friend and pioneer, noting his significant impact on the industry.

Armani's legacy is celebrated internationally, with French luxury group LVMH and Italian President Sergio Mattarella among those acknowledging his enduring contribution to fashion. As the world bids farewell to a master whose elegance and creativity defined an era, his influence is sure to inspire generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025