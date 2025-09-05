Left Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Celebrating Peace and Harmony in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh leaders extend greetings for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating Prophet Muhammad's teachings of peace and harmony. Governor Patel highlights social unity, while Chief Minister Adityanath hopes the festival boosts societal harmony. Adityanath also praises teachers on Teachers' Day, noting their vital role in education and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, underscoring Prophet Muhammad's principles of peace and harmony.

Governor Patel emphasized the Prophet's teachings on social harmony, unity, and justice, urging people to embrace his path of truth and goodwill. Similarly, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the festival's potential to inspire societal harmony.

In a separate message, Adityanath also acknowledged Teachers' Day and emphasized the significant role of teachers in shaping the nation's future, crediting Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's contributions to education and philosophy.

