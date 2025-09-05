Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Celebrating Peace and Harmony in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, underscoring Prophet Muhammad's principles of peace and harmony.

Governor Patel emphasized the Prophet's teachings on social harmony, unity, and justice, urging people to embrace his path of truth and goodwill. Similarly, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the festival's potential to inspire societal harmony.

In a separate message, Adityanath also acknowledged Teachers' Day and emphasized the significant role of teachers in shaping the nation's future, crediting Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's contributions to education and philosophy.