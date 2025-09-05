Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Celebrating Peace and Harmony in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh leaders extend greetings for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating Prophet Muhammad's teachings of peace and harmony. Governor Patel highlights social unity, while Chief Minister Adityanath hopes the festival boosts societal harmony. Adityanath also praises teachers on Teachers' Day, noting their vital role in education and national development.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed greetings on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, underscoring Prophet Muhammad's principles of peace and harmony.
Governor Patel emphasized the Prophet's teachings on social harmony, unity, and justice, urging people to embrace his path of truth and goodwill. Similarly, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the festival's potential to inspire societal harmony.
In a separate message, Adityanath also acknowledged Teachers' Day and emphasized the significant role of teachers in shaping the nation's future, crediting Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's contributions to education and philosophy.
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Hails Transformative GST Reform
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Reading Culture at National Book Fair
Controversy Unfolds: Legal Battle Over Unrecognised Law Courses in Uttar Pradesh
Women Shine at Uttar Pradesh University Convocation: A New Era of Empowerment
Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'