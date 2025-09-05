Honoring Legends: Leaders' Heartfelt Tributes on Teachers' Day and Onam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Teachers' Day by honoring esteemed former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Addressing the public via X, Adityanath highlighted Radhakrishnan's pivotal role in promoting Indian culture and Vedanta philosophy on an international platform, underscoring his lasting impact on a modern, educated India. Accompanying these messages with greetings for the Onam festival, Adityanath expressed wishes for prosperity and happiness among the people.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also celebrated these occasions on social media, sharing heartfelt messages to mark Teachers' Day and Onam, the festive celebration reflecting harmony and cultural unity, cherished annually across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)