Honoring Legends: Leaders' Heartfelt Tributes on Teachers' Day and Onam
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day, accentuating Radhakrishnan's cultural and educational influence. He also conveyed festive wishes on Onam, emphasizing prosperity and joy. Deputy Chief Ministers echoed the sentiments on social media, celebrating Radhakrishnan’s legacy and Onam's traditional significance.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Teachers' Day by honoring esteemed former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary on Friday.
Addressing the public via X, Adityanath highlighted Radhakrishnan's pivotal role in promoting Indian culture and Vedanta philosophy on an international platform, underscoring his lasting impact on a modern, educated India. Accompanying these messages with greetings for the Onam festival, Adityanath expressed wishes for prosperity and happiness among the people.
Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also celebrated these occasions on social media, sharing heartfelt messages to mark Teachers' Day and Onam, the festive celebration reflecting harmony and cultural unity, cherished annually across Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
J-K rains: Educational institution in Kashmir remain shut for third day
"Congress takes pleasure in insulting Biharis": Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Kerala Congress' 'Bidis and Bihar' post
Kerala liquor sales cross Rs 826 crore during Onam season
Kerala Basks in Thiruvonam Festivities: A Celebration of Heritage and Unity
Kerala welcomes Thiruvonam with colour, feast and tradition