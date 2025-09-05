Left Menu

Uniting Forces: RSS and Allies Gather in Jodhpur

In Jodhpur, a three-day meeting of RSS leaders and 32 affiliated organizations discusses issues like national unity, education, and societal harmony. The gathering also reviews past work and plans future actions. Notable figures like the RSS chief and Rajasthan's Chief Minister participate, emphasizing dialogue and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:27 IST
Uniting Forces: RSS and Allies Gather in Jodhpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant congregation, top leadership from RSS and over 30 like-minded organizations convened in Jodhpur on Friday for a three-day meeting. The event focuses on national unity, security, education, and societal issues.

Inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale, this assembly brings together prominent office bearers from organizations including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the gathering, highlighting the importance of the deliberations.

The event marks a platform for dialogue, coordination, and inspiration among various associations, rather than resolving specific agendas. Efforts also include planning celebrations for RSS' centenary with former President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled as a chief guest for an upcoming event.

TRENDING

1
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
2
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
3
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan
4
Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy

Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025