Uniting Forces: RSS and Allies Gather in Jodhpur

In a significant congregation, top leadership from RSS and over 30 like-minded organizations convened in Jodhpur on Friday for a three-day meeting. The event focuses on national unity, security, education, and societal issues.

Inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale, this assembly brings together prominent office bearers from organizations including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the gathering, highlighting the importance of the deliberations.

The event marks a platform for dialogue, coordination, and inspiration among various associations, rather than resolving specific agendas. Efforts also include planning celebrations for RSS' centenary with former President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled as a chief guest for an upcoming event.