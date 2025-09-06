Left Menu

Milan Mourns: The Legacy of Giorgio Armani

Hundreds gathered in Milan's fashion district to honor Giorgio Armani, who passed away at 91. The designer, known for his elegant style, left a significant legacy over five decades. Tributes flowed from celebrities and locals. Milan will observe a day of mourning in his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:10 IST
Milan Mourns: The Legacy of Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani

In a heart-wrenching tribute, hundreds lined Milan's fashion district streets on Saturday to honor Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who passed away at 91. Armani's five-decade career established him as a global fashion icon, synonymous with understated elegance.

Visitors, including prominent figures like John Elkann from the Agnelli family, paid their respects at Armani's 'theatre' – the designer's exhibition space and site for past catwalk shows. Elkann previously explored potential collaborations with Armani, aiming to form a luxury goods powerhouse.

Milan, where Armani's influence permeates, will observe a day of mourning, reflecting on his contributions to fashion and the city's cultural ethos. Armani's legacy endures through his business, maintained by family and trusted colleagues, ensuring his philosophy of fashion continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

 United States
2
Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu ...

 India
3
Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

 India
4
Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025