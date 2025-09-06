Milan Mourns: The Legacy of Giorgio Armani

In a heart-wrenching tribute, hundreds lined Milan's fashion district streets on Saturday to honor Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who passed away at 91. Armani's five-decade career established him as a global fashion icon, synonymous with understated elegance.

Visitors, including prominent figures like John Elkann from the Agnelli family, paid their respects at Armani's 'theatre' – the designer's exhibition space and site for past catwalk shows. Elkann previously explored potential collaborations with Armani, aiming to form a luxury goods powerhouse.

Milan, where Armani's influence permeates, will observe a day of mourning, reflecting on his contributions to fashion and the city's cultural ethos. Armani's legacy endures through his business, maintained by family and trusted colleagues, ensuring his philosophy of fashion continues.

