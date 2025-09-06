From Remote Village to Medical School: Champa Raspeda's Inspiring Journey
Champa Raspeda, from the Didyai tribe in Odisha, cracked the NEET exam, securing an MBBS seat at a government college. Her achievement was recognized by the Odisha Governor, who praised her dedication to education, offering support for her future academic endeavors.
In a remarkable feat of determination and perseverance, Champa Raspeda, a young girl from the Didyai tribe, has successfully cracked the NEET exam, securing a spot in a prestigious government medical college. Her achievement was acknowledged by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during a felicitation ceremony on Saturday.
A native of Amlibeda village in the remote Malkangiri district, Champa's journey to success is a testament to her extraordinary dedication and resilience. Accompanied by her brother, she visited the Raj Bhavan where the governor inquired about the obstacles she faced and her unwavering commitment to pursuing a medical career.
Governor Kambhampati lauded Champa's accomplishment, stating that it serves as a beacon of inspiration for other children from tribal and rural backgrounds. He further assured her of ongoing support for her future academic ventures, cementing her story as a source of pride for the entire state of Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
