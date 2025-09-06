Floral Carpet Fiasco: Onam Celebrations Spark Political Clash
A case was filed against 27 RSS activists for placing a floral carpet at the Parthasarathy temple during Onam, allegedly violating a court order. The BJP condemned the action, arguing it was to honor 'Operation Sindoor'. The police cited legal sections indicating potential provocation between political groups.
In a controversial turn of events during Onam festivities, a case was registered against 27 RSS activists for allegedly violating a Kerala High Court order by laying a floral carpet at the Parthasarathy temple.
The BJP sharply criticized the police's decision, arguing the floral decoration, inscribed with 'Operation Sindoor,' was intended as a tribute. The temple committee contends the act disregarded the court mandate to avoid tension.
This incident explores the intersection of cultural celebration and political conflict, highlighting underlying tensions in Kerala's political landscape.
