Floral Carpet Fiasco: Onam Celebrations Spark Political Clash

In a controversial turn of events during Onam festivities, a case was registered against 27 RSS activists for allegedly violating a Kerala High Court order by laying a floral carpet at the Parthasarathy temple.

The BJP sharply criticized the police's decision, arguing the floral decoration, inscribed with 'Operation Sindoor,' was intended as a tribute. The temple committee contends the act disregarded the court mandate to avoid tension.

This incident explores the intersection of cultural celebration and political conflict, highlighting underlying tensions in Kerala's political landscape.

