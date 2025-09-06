Daring Jewel Heist: Priceless Jain Gold 'Kalash' Stolen Amid Ceremony
A gold 'kalash' embedded with jewels was stolen from a Jain event near the Red Fort. The thief disguised in traditional attire took advantage of a disturbance caused by Lok Sabha Speaker's arrival. CCTV footage identified a suspect; police are investigating the daring heist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A 760-gram gold 'kalash', embellished with precious jewels, was audaciously stolen from a Jain religious event near the Red Fort, according to Delhi police officers.
The theft occurred amidst a bustling crowd assembled to welcome Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, providing fertile ground for the thief to strike unnoticed.
Authorities examining CCTV footage have identified a suspect, whom they believe infiltrated the event by blending with devotees in traditional attire. The event organiser, Puneet Jain, reported other missing valuables. Police are actively pursuing leads in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
