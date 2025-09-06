Mumbai Bids Farewell to Ganpati Amidst Festive Splendor and Security Challenges

Mumbai witnessed a grand farewell to the revered elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesh, as the 10-day festival reached its crescendo. Despite a bomb threat, devotees thronged the streets amidst vibrant celebrations, underscoring their unyielding spirit.

As the drums echoed and the air filled with colors of 'gulal', more than 18,000 idols made their journey to the city's water bodies for immersion. Lalbaug's iconic Ganapati mandals spearheaded the processions, offering a vivid display of culture and devotion.

Security was heightened with 21,000 police personnel ensuring safety post a terror threat. The arrest of a Noida resident, who allegedly sent the threat message, helped maintain the festive cheer uninterrupted. Mumbai managed an incident-free finale to the cherished Ganesh festival.

