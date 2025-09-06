Left Menu

Mumbai Bids Farewell to Ganpati Amidst Festive Splendor and Security Challenges

The Ganesh festival culminated in Mumbai with the immersion of 18,000 deities, despite a bomb threat. Celebration included music, dance, and 'gulal' clouds, drawing crowds to witness the grand finale. Strong security measures ensured a safe farewell, with no untoward incidents reported during the festive procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:55 IST
Mumbai Bids Farewell to Ganpati Amidst Festive Splendor and Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a grand farewell to the revered elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesh, as the 10-day festival reached its crescendo. Despite a bomb threat, devotees thronged the streets amidst vibrant celebrations, underscoring their unyielding spirit.

As the drums echoed and the air filled with colors of 'gulal', more than 18,000 idols made their journey to the city's water bodies for immersion. Lalbaug's iconic Ganapati mandals spearheaded the processions, offering a vivid display of culture and devotion.

Security was heightened with 21,000 police personnel ensuring safety post a terror threat. The arrest of a Noida resident, who allegedly sent the threat message, helped maintain the festive cheer uninterrupted. Mumbai managed an incident-free finale to the cherished Ganesh festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

 Global
2
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

 India
3
Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

 India
4
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025