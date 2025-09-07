Anuparna Roy Shines with 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' at Venice

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, with her debut film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', secured the Best Director award at this year's Venice International Film Festival. The film, presented by Anurag Kashyap and featured in the Orizzonti Competition section, draws attention to new cinematic trends emphasizing debut works and indie cinema.

The film serves as a tribute to silenced and underestimated women. Roy hopes it inspires more women's voices and stories in the cinema industry. The narrative follows Thooya, a migrant actress in Mumbai, who forges a connection through shared struggles and empathy with Swetha, another migrant.

The storyline delves into their intertwining lives against Mumbai's dynamic backdrop, highlighting themes of survival and unexpected kinship. The film, starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, is supported by a robust cast and concluded with the festival on Saturday, promising to inspire wider recognition for women's stories.