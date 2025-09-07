Tragic Aftermath: Ganesh Festival Immersions Turn Deadly
After the Ganesh festival, at least four people drowned and 13 went missing during idol immersions in Maharashtra. Amid heavy rainfall, swollen rivers resulted in multiple incidents across various districts. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with teams from the state disaster response and NDRF deployed for rescue operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:50 IST
After the culmination of the Ganesh festival, Maharashtra witnessed tragic scenes as immersion rituals faced deadly outcomes.
In Pune district, separate incidents in Chakan left four people missing during the immersion process in different bodies of water.
Local authorities have intensified recovery operations across various districts, with state disaster and NDRF teams working tirelessly amid heavy rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
