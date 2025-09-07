Left Menu

Ganpati Festival Farewell: Drowning Tragedies Mar Idyllic Festivities

The Ganpati festival concluded with mass farewell processions and tragic incidents, including drownings and accidents in Maharashtra. Despite efforts to ensure safety, the immersion process saw casualties and delays, highlighting the challenges of managing large crowds and unpredictable conditions during the revered event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:48 IST
Ganpati Festival Farewell: Drowning Tragedies Mar Idyllic Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganpati festival reached its grand finale, drawing millions of devotees to bid adieu to the cherished elephant-headed deity after ten days of fervor. However, the festivities were overshadowed by tragic incidents of drownings and accidents across Maharashtra.

Authorities reported several casualties and missing persons during idol immersions in districts including Thane, Pune, and Nanded. Despite coordinated safety efforts, the sheer scale of the processions, lasting over 32 hours in cities like Mumbai and Pune, posed challenges.

Iconic processions, notably the delayed immersion of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja due to technical difficulties and high tide, underscored the intricate logistics required during the festival. This year's events highlighted the continuous need for enhanced safety measures amid adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025