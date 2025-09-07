Ganpati Festival Farewell: Drowning Tragedies Mar Idyllic Festivities

The Ganpati festival reached its grand finale, drawing millions of devotees to bid adieu to the cherished elephant-headed deity after ten days of fervor. However, the festivities were overshadowed by tragic incidents of drownings and accidents across Maharashtra.

Authorities reported several casualties and missing persons during idol immersions in districts including Thane, Pune, and Nanded. Despite coordinated safety efforts, the sheer scale of the processions, lasting over 32 hours in cities like Mumbai and Pune, posed challenges.

Iconic processions, notably the delayed immersion of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja due to technical difficulties and high tide, underscored the intricate logistics required during the festival. This year's events highlighted the continuous need for enhanced safety measures amid adverse weather conditions.

