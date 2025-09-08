Left Menu

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Turn Heads at 'Demon Slayer' Screening in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna dazzled fans at the Mumbai screening of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1', heightening excitement for the Japanese anime's Indian release. Shroff sported casual chic, while Mandanna wore a Tanjiro-inspired outfit, celebrating the much-anticipated film with anime enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:54 IST
Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna at Demon Slayer screening (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood heavyweights Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna made a notable appearance at the Mumbai fan screening of the celebrated Japanese anime film, 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1'. Their presence added star power to the event, boosting anticipation for the film's Indian release among anime aficionados.

Tiger Shroff, fresh off his appearance in the action-packed 'Baaghi 4', stepped out in style with an unbuttoned yellow shirt paired with blue denim jeans. Rashmika Mandanna, dressed in a charming skirt and pink crop top, added a touch of anime flair by echoing the film's protagonist Kamado Tanjiro's kimono.

As anime excitement builds, Mandanna prepares for her next role in Maddock Films' 'Thama', sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. The 'Demon Slayer' film, marking the first of a thrilling trilogy, promises intense battles, including a gripping face-off between lead characters Tanjiro, Giyu, and the demon Akaza, under the direction of Haruo Sotozaki. Fans can look forward to its Indian cinema release on September 12, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

