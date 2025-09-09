Left Menu

Pig Heads Found at Paris Mosques: A Shocking Provocation

Pig heads were placed near several Paris mosques in a provocative act. The Paris police are urgently investigating, as these acts are offensive to Muslims, who make up a significant portion of France's population. Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected hate crime linked to anti-Muslim sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Pig heads were discovered outside multiple mosques across Paris on Tuesday, an act authorities have condemned as deeply insulting to Muslims. France, home to Europe's largest Muslim population of over 6 million, has laws against religious discrimination, making this an urgent issue for local law enforcement.

In response, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez announced the immediate launch of an inquiry to identify those responsible for these 'despicable acts.' The Paris prosecutor's office reported that pig heads had been left outside a pair of mosques in the city and another on the outskirts. Disturbingly, one was found in a suitcase at a northern city mosque.

The incident has drawn political attention, with the name 'Macron' scrawled at one of the sites, hinting at national tensions as President Macron faces political challenges. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has emphasized the freedom of religious practice, stating, 'I want our Muslim compatriots to practice their faith in peace,' underlining the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

