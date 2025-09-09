Revitalizing Kashmiri Crafts: A New Chapter for Handlooms

Union Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao on Tuesday announced plans by the central government to develop a vibrant testing and certification system aimed at promoting Jammu and Kashmir's high-end handicrafts and handloom products. This initiative was discussed at a meeting involving representatives from commerce chambers, exporters, weavers, and artisans at the Arts Emporium Office.

During the meeting, Secretary Rao emphasized that a robust certification system would be critical in combating counterfeit goods, boosting exports, and preserving the unique identity of Kashmiri crafts. She underscored the need for a formal proposal to be presented to the Union government to fast-track this initiative.

Additionally, Rao highlighted the importance of ensuring comprehensive coverage for artisans under pension schemes and enhancing their access to PF/ESIC registration and scholarship benefits for their children. Efforts to diversify market access were also stressed, targeting regions such as Europe, the UK, and the Middle East, with a commitment to further developing J&K's textile sector to benefit local artisanal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)