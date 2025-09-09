Left Menu

Revitalizing Kashmiri Crafts: A New Chapter for Handlooms

Union Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao pledged to establish a system promoting Kashmiri handicrafts. Meeting with stakeholders, she discussed supporting local crafts, boosting exports, and protecting artisans' welfare. Measures include diversifying markets, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring artisans' benefits, aiming to safeguard the unique identity of Kashmiri crafts.

Updated: 09-09-2025 21:49 IST
Union Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao on Tuesday announced plans by the central government to develop a vibrant testing and certification system aimed at promoting Jammu and Kashmir's high-end handicrafts and handloom products. This initiative was discussed at a meeting involving representatives from commerce chambers, exporters, weavers, and artisans at the Arts Emporium Office.

During the meeting, Secretary Rao emphasized that a robust certification system would be critical in combating counterfeit goods, boosting exports, and preserving the unique identity of Kashmiri crafts. She underscored the need for a formal proposal to be presented to the Union government to fast-track this initiative.

Additionally, Rao highlighted the importance of ensuring comprehensive coverage for artisans under pension schemes and enhancing their access to PF/ESIC registration and scholarship benefits for their children. Efforts to diversify market access were also stressed, targeting regions such as Europe, the UK, and the Middle East, with a commitment to further developing J&K's textile sector to benefit local artisanal communities.

