Traditional Rituals at Sabarimala Temple: A Stance Unyielding

The President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, P S Prasanth, emphasized on Wednesday the Board's commitment to preserving traditional rituals at Sabarimala Temple. The Board has upheld its 2016 stance submitted to the Supreme Court, advocating for the protection of rituals concerning the entry of young women.

Despite calls from the opposition Congress and BJP for clarification, Prasanth confirmed no new affidavit has been filed, citing no need for a fresh submission. He highlighted that rituals at the temple have been diligently observed over the past years, with operations proceeding smoothly.

The Supreme Court's 2018 decision to lift the ban on women of menstruating age remains pending a larger bench review, sparking ongoing debates. The TDB's recent coordination for a successful pilgrimage season signifies its continued focus on temple development amidst ongoing challenges.