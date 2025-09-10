Left Menu

Ranchi Hosts EastTech 2025: A New Hub for Defence Innovation

EastTech 2025, the first defence expo in Jharkhand, will take place in Ranchi from September 19-21. The event aims to establish Jharkhand as a defence manufacturing hub, showcasing latest technologies and involving top defence manufacturers and startups. Governor Gangwar and other key officials will inaugurate the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
EastTech 2025, the inaugural defence exposition hosted by Jharkhand, is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 21 in Ranchi, at the city's Khelgaon sports complex.

The event, originally planned for earlier dates, will now showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and aims to position Jharkhand as a burgeoning hub for defence manufacturing. The expo will see participation from defence manufacturers, startups, and local entrepreneurs.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will inaugurate EastTech 2025 alongside Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari. The event aligns with India's vision of self-reliance, intending to foster Army-industry cooperation and technological advancements in defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

