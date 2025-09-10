Ranchi Hosts EastTech 2025: A New Hub for Defence Innovation

EastTech 2025, the inaugural defence exposition hosted by Jharkhand, is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 21 in Ranchi, at the city's Khelgaon sports complex.

The event, originally planned for earlier dates, will now showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and aims to position Jharkhand as a burgeoning hub for defence manufacturing. The expo will see participation from defence manufacturers, startups, and local entrepreneurs.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will inaugurate EastTech 2025 alongside Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari. The event aligns with India's vision of self-reliance, intending to foster Army-industry cooperation and technological advancements in defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)