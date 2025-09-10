Breaking Barriers in Mining: L&T's All-Women Team Makes History
An all-women team from Larsen & Toubro's construction and mining machinery division has successfully commissioned a 100-tonne dump truck at the Noamundi iron ore mine in Jharkhand. This milestone reflects female empowerment in a male-dominated industry, as women both constructed and now operate this enormous machine.
This remarkable achievement was ceremonially marked on August 18 when the dump truck was handed over to an all-women operator crew at Tata Steel's Noamundi mine. The initiative has set a precedent in an industry traditionally dominated by men, with women engineers initially preparing the machine.
Arvind K Garg, an advisor to L&T's CMD, emphasized the impact of this development, saying it represents more than just the commissioning of large machinery but a transformative shift in the mining sector's gender dynamics.
