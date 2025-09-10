Left Menu

Sikkim Declares Extended Holidays for Navaratri and Diwali

The Sikkim government has announced extended holidays for its employees during Navaratri and Diwali, with additional holidays on September 29 and October 20. To compensate, September 13 and October 11, both Saturdays, will be working days, and no casual leave will be permitted except under exceptional circumstances.

The Sikkim government announced on Wednesday that it will grant extended holidays for employees over Navaratri and Diwali. These holidays will take place on September 29 and October 20, providing a continuous break period.

To ensure the lost workdays do not affect productivity, the government has made September 13 and October 11 working Saturdays. This measure applies to all government offices, PSUs, and educational institutes under state jurisdiction.

Additionally, no casual leave will be permitted on these working Saturdays, except under exceptional circumstances, as noted in the government notification. This initiative aims to balance employee satisfaction with operational efficiency.

