Sikkim Declares Extended Holidays for Navaratri and Diwali

The Sikkim government announced on Wednesday that it will grant extended holidays for employees over Navaratri and Diwali. These holidays will take place on September 29 and October 20, providing a continuous break period.

To ensure the lost workdays do not affect productivity, the government has made September 13 and October 11 working Saturdays. This measure applies to all government offices, PSUs, and educational institutes under state jurisdiction.

Additionally, no casual leave will be permitted on these working Saturdays, except under exceptional circumstances, as noted in the government notification. This initiative aims to balance employee satisfaction with operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)