FlixBus and Rajasthan Partner to Showcase Cultural Heritage
FlixBus has teamed up with Rajasthan's Department of Tourism to promote cultural heritage through custom-branded heritage-themed buses. These buses will connect major routes in India and the UK, turning commutes into cultural experiences. A linked QR code will provide additional information for prospective visitors.
Intercity mobility provider FlixBus has partnered with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, to enhance the state's vibrant culture and heritage through innovative mobility solutions. Announced on Wednesday, this collaboration was marked by a ceremonial flag-off at Albert Hall Museum attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari and other state officials.
Pivotal to this initiative, FlixBus will operate heritage-themed, custom-branded buses. These buses aim to showcase Rajasthan's rich tourism destinations and will traverse key routes, including London-Cambridge in the UK and Dehradun-Haridwar-Delhi-Jaipur in India. This venture seeks to connect both international and domestic travelers with the stories and sites of Rajasthan.
For passengers, the experience is designed to offer a culturally immersive journey, transforming each ride into an exploration of Rajasthan's heritage. Additionally, a prominently displayed QR code will link to the Department of Tourism's official website, encouraging deeper exploration by potential visitors.
