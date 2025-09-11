Metro Naming Controversy: Shivajinagar vs. St Mary

The proposal to name a new metro station in Karnataka after St Mary has stirred up political controversy, with the opposition BJP criticizing it as an act of appeasement. The debate intensified following the endorsement from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the annual feast at St Mary's Basilica.

Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy expressed concerns that naming stations based on religious affiliations could set a problematic precedent. Some community members proposed alternative names, including late Kannada actor Shankar Nag, known for promoting rapid transit in Bengaluru during the 1980s.

The discussion has extended beyond Karnataka, drawing condemnation from Maharashtra's Chief Minister, who sees it as an affront to Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. The situation underscores the intersection of cultural heritage and political agendas in naming public infrastructure.

